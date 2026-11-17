News that Robert Pattinson is officially the next James Bond had DC fans in a frenzy about his potential Batman future. Whenever an actor is locked down into a major franchise with a major pop culture character, it becomes nearly impossible to then become a part of another one, largely just because of scheduling alone. That’s one reason why it was so shocking that Pattinson had become James Bond when he was already Batman; another reason being he’s the first actor ever to do it. Now we know that Pattinson’s upcoming The Batman Part II could very well be the end of the road.

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In a report on TheWrap, the trade reveals that Pattinson’s time as Batman may be done already thanks to the frequent delays of The Batman: Part II. According to the outlet, “a source with knowledge” of the actor’s deal with Warner Bros. revealed that the delays in the sequel movie “allowed Pattinson to slip out from under his contract,” which would have originally locked him down for a third film. Even with this change in Pattinson’s contract for Batman, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the upcoming sequel will be his final appearance.

Robert Pattinson’s Batman Future May Have Changed Ahead of Bond Casting

Now, is it possible that Pattinson could still play both parts at the same time? Of course. With no contractual obligation to return for a third Batman movie, it’s possible that Pattinson’s time as the caped crusader could be over, but if The Batman Part II arrives to major success, Warner Bros. could create a new deal for him to return. Daniel Craig was able to make a slew of other blockbusters while playing James Bond, including The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Knives Out, and others; even Tom Holland has managed additional blockbuster work between Spider-Man films.

Robert Pattinson was confirmed as the next Batman on May 31, 2019, with his first appearance happening in 2021 with the release of The Batman. Since that point, delays in production of the sequel have resulted in a protracted timeline for the movie, with the sequel now set to arrive on February 18, 2028, nearly seven years later, and a length of time that has aligned with major changes at Warner Bros. two times over.

First, James Gunn and Peter Safran took over at DC Studios back in 2022, inheriting a job where the world considered Pattinson as Batman but where plans for a new DCU cinematic universe called for another actor to take the part and share the screen with David Corenswet’s Superman. Though the DCU took off, with some bumps along the way, the second major event to happen in the gap between The Batman sequels was the departure of Gunn and Safran from DC.

Now, the second major change that happened between the films, Skydance has installed former Marvel producer Jeremy Latcham at DC Studios. Though announced over a week ago, Latcham has not opened up in any meaningful way about what his plans for DC on the big screen will be, and if they include Pattinson at all. Suffice to say, it’s possible that by taking on James Bond, Pattinson may be signaling that he’s putting Batman behind him, but it still can’t be ruled out that he might play both characters at the same time.

Ahead of confirmation that Robert Pattinson would be the new Bond, a report revealed that Amazon MGM had given him more favorable conditions compared to the other actors auditioning for the part: just three movies (with a higher salary) compared to a four-movie deal. Hopefully, for Pattinson it doesn’t take seven years for his second Bond movie to get made.