Marvel has chosen not to pre-screen Avengers: Doomsday for awards recognition. While Sony has been promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day for the Oscars, Marvel is taking a strikingly different approach to Avengers: Doomsday. Although most studios want to push their movies for awards recognition, it seems that Marvel is looking to push its next movie straight to the fans and not bother with the major guilds and critics associations who are watching this year’s movies for the awards calendar.

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The Marvel Cinematic Universe knows it has a winner in Avengers: Doomsday, and the movie will destroy box office records. It is already set to break the opening weekend box office total of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which became the highest domestic box office in history. According to Variety, Marvel won’t screen the movie in advance to critics or voting bodies to protect the closely guarded plot.

Marvel Prizes Fan Surprise Over Critical Awards for Avengers: Doomsday

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There are some fans who believe that Marvel has already revealed too many surprises for Avengers: Doomsday. With Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers spotted in the trailers and the arrival of the original X-Men for what might be one of the last times, there is a lot that we already know about the movie. However, there are also likely big surprises that haven’t been revealed yet, and Marvel wants to guard those secrets until the fans have a chance to see the movie. From Doctor Doom’s actual role in the movie to some characters that Marvel is almost assuredly hiding, the studio isn’t taking any chances with leaks.

Both awards bodies and critics groups often have deadlines in December to get in their votes for the year’s best, and with Avengers: Doomsday getting a December 18 theatrical release, the timing will cut it very close for many of the awards. However, Marvel also knows that a lot of critics have an anti-superhero bias, so the awards might not be as important as keeping plot points a secret. Critics are also usually under an NDA when it comes to revealing anything that happens in the movie, but as history has shown, not all critics follow these rules.

Avengers: Doomsday is almost surely going to have big surprises, especially for people who are unfamiliar with the comic book story that the movie is based on. This is likely to be similar to Avengers: Infinity War, but it will be a long wait since there will be a year between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, just as Endgame came out a year after Avengers: Infinity War. However, while the movie won’t be screened early for BAFTA, the Golden Globes, and other early awards groups, it will still have a chance for the Oscars, although it will be a little close to the deadlines for several categories.

What are your thoughts on Marvel passing on possible awards and focusing on fans instead? Let us know when you plan on seeing Avengers: Doomsday in the comments below.