Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny Finally Getting a Blu-ray Release

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, the first film from acclaimed comedy rockers Tenacious D, is finally getting its frist-ever Blu-ray release this spring. Shout Studios just annoucned that the movie will be hitting Blu-ray on February 13, 2024, with pre-orders already open for anybody who wants to get a high-definition, feature-rich version of the film, which stars Jack Black (School of Rock, The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Kyle Gass (The Cable Guy, Elf) and a supporting cast packed with notable musicians and actors including Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live), Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation, Upright Citizen's Brigade), Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, Nirvana) and Ronnie James Dio. Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, which hit theaters in 2006, wasn't a box office sensation, but did incredibly well on home video and has been a fan-favorite ever since.

The movie is available to purchase digitally, but doesn't stream for free anywhere most of the time. The Blu-ray is packed with features that weren't available on the original DVD, making it a must-have for hardcore Tenacious D fans.

Here's how Shout Studios describes the product:

With a new 2K master from film elements, the release also includes a number of bonus features including audio commentary with stars Jack Black and Kyle Gass, audio commentary with director Liam Lynch, behind the scenes featurettes, deleted and extended scenes, and more!

Witness the birth of Tenacious D, the greatest – and craziest – rock band ever "in a movie destined to become the most hilarious musical epic since This Is Spinal Tap" (Pete Hammond, Maxim). Featuring many A-list movie and rock star cameos, this laugh-a-minute riot is sure to have you begging for an encore. On a fateful day in Venice Beach, JB (Jack Black) and KG (Kyle Gass) meet and realize they are destined to make history by combining their musical genius. But when overnight success eludes them, they set out to find the legendary "Pick of Destiny" – a special guitar pick believed to possess magical powers that can make any open mic wannabe a rock legend.

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny Bonus Features

Audio commentary with stars Jack Black and Kyle Gass

Audio commentary with director Liam Lynch

Deleted/Extended Scenes

Archival Featurettes

Home Movies

"Hell O'Clock News" Internet Shorts

Music Video

Theatrical Trailer

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny will be available for the first time on Blu-ray February 13, 2024. You can pre-order a copy on Amazon now.