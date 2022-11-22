Jack Dylan Grazer Would Love to Play His Super-Sons and Shazam Characters in the Same Movie

Last month, Jack Dylan Grazer joined DC's animated universe as Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane and heir to the powers of Superman. Long before that, though, Grazer had already joined the DC Universe as Freddy Freeman, the best friend and eventual sidekick of Billy Batson, wielder of the power of Shazam. So, who would he want to play Jon Kent in live-action? Well, he has a couple of ideas, but ultimately wonders whether there would be a way to get away with him doing it. By the same token, he says he would love to play Freddy in animation, giving him a chance to bounce off of himself in a conversation between Superboy and Freddy in the animation booth.

Neither is especially likely to happen, but could be a lot of fun -- especially for Grazer, who loves both characters. Still, he isn't feeling territorial, and would love just to see them realized onscreen.

Asked what character he would like Jonathan Kent to run into in DC's animated universe, Grazer responded, "Captain Marvel Jr. That would be trippy. I'd have to make some minor voice adjustment if they were going to do both of those voices."

As for who would play Jon in live action, he said, "I'd probably cast Jacob Tremblay or something, I don't know," then added, "Can I say me? Can I say that I want to do it?"

After all, it's a multiverse. If anybody looks too much alike you can just say "eh, it's a doppelganger."

You can get Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super-Sons on DVD, Blu-ray, 4k, and Digital right now.

Grazer's next planned appearance in the DC Universe will come in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which is due for a March 2023 release in theaters.

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, the film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.