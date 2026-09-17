New Look at Ian McKellen’s Gandalf Return Revealed in Surprising Place

The Lord of the Rings movie franchise is going to continue with some new film projects that are already in the works. The first one to come down the pipeline will be The Hunt for Gollum, a prequel/interquel to The Fellowship of the Ring, which explores how Gandalf and “Strider” (aka Aragorn) went searching for Gollum to learn if Bilbo Baggins’ magic ring was the dreaded One Ring of Sauron. While actor Viggo Mortensen won’t be returning to play Aragorn, actors Ian McKellen and Andy Serkis are both returning to play Gandalf and Gollum (respectively).

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As The Hunt for Gollum continues production, LotR fans have been eager for any and all updates from the set, which can shine light on how the new film compares to Peter Jackson’s original trilogy. Well, we’re certainly getting that today, in a way that no one ever imagined.

Ian McKellen’s Reveals His Look As Gandalf In The Hunt for Gollum

When Ian McKellen popped up in a social media video sporting his Gandalf beard, fans had a lot of questions – none of them about the beard. First and foremost, fans wanted to know which “Troy” the actor was referring to, and it turns out that answer is Troye Sivan, the Australian singer and songwriter who became a breakout hit on YouTube and has a history of acting roles himself (like a young Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine).

In an even stranger twist, it was later revealed that McKellen has worked with Troye Sivan, recording and opening the monologue for the singer’s music video for his latest song, “Party,” off his upcoming fourth studio album, She’s the Best. The video concept is a Game of Thrones-style medieval setting, with Troye being a battle-weary warrior returning to camp, just in time for (you guessed it) a party.

McKellen reads his monologue in that familiar Gandalf cadence, stating, “The conquest is nearly over. Fires blaze from one end of the realm to another. But what is victory, if not celebrated! For at long last… a party.” It’s an epic reading, one that any recording artist would be lucky to get.

It’s hilarious to imagine Ian McKellen being part of “the scene” (a nightclub, party, or other event) where Troye Sivan’s “Party” is playing. Then again, if there’s one older celebrity we maybe wouldn’t be surprised to see at that function, it would probably be Ian McKellen.

Strange circumstances aside, it’s good to see Ian McKellen’s face back behind the Gandalf beard again. It’s funny that Viggo Mortensen has aged out of playing Aragorn again, but over 20 years later, at age 87, McKellen can step back in like no time has passed. Wild.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is currently in production and has a release date of December 17, 2027.