5 Marvel Heroes Who Were Everywhere in the 2000s (Then Vanished)

The strange thing about Marvel’s current run is how little it throws away. Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, 2026, with a cast reaching back a quarter century, pulling in Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, and James Marsden’s Cyclops, all of them reprising roles they last played for a different studio. Marvel’s own X-Men film follows in May 2028, with a fresh cast for four more of the team, Jean Grey and Cyclops and Rogue and Storm among them. Between the two, almost every hero who mattered on screen in the 2000s has a way back in. Marvel has spent this stretch reopening doors rather than closing them, and the result is a slate on which almost nobody from the last twenty years is permanently out of play, however long they have been gone or however badly their last appearance landed.

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Almost. A handful of characters carried real weight two decades ago, appeared across multiple films and anchored video games, and have simply not come back. Some were quietly demoted. One had two separate solo movies developed and abandoned. The biggest name here was given up on six weeks ago, on the record, by the actor who spent seven years waiting to play him. These are five Marvel heroes who were unavoidable in the 2000s and have not had a real screen role since. What links the five below is not obscurity. Each one was a genuine headline character in its moment, with the marketing spend and the merchandise shelf to prove it, and each has since fallen off the board for a reason that is specific and documented rather than mysterious. The reasons are all different, and none of them is that the character stopped working. Two of them are, on paper, still available to anybody who wants them.

5) Jubilee

Jubilee is the teenage mutant who fires bursts of explosive energy from her hands, and for anyone who grew up on the comics or the animated series, she was the door into the X-Men, the ordinary kid who wandered onto a superhero team. Fox understood the name was worth having. She turns up in three films across the 2000s, X-Men in 2000, X2 in 2003 and X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006, and all three give her a name badge and almost nothing else. She is in the background of the mansion, and that is the role.

Her one real moment came a decade later in X-Men: Apocalypse, played by Lana Condor, in a mall sequence that runs about as long as this paragraph and exists mostly to let four teenagers be teenagers. Condor has since said she has spoken with the reboot team about coming back, but nothing has been announced. The more telling fact is not the gap. It is that four films in, Jubilee has still never had a scene that belonged to her.

4) Colossus

Colossus is the Russian farm boy who can turn his skin to organic steel, one of the few X-Men whose power is purely defensive, and Daniel Cudmore played him three times: X2 in 2003, The Last Stand in 2006, and Days of Future Past in 2014. In those films he is muscle and conscience, the big quiet one who carries people out of buildings. What happened next is a specific kind of disappearance, and it is worth separating from the others on this list, because the character did not stop existing. He got reassigned.

Colossus continues in the Deadpool films as a fully digital character voiced by Stefan Kapicic rather than played by Cudmore, and his function there is to be the straight man who disapproves of Ryan Reynolds’ jokes. He was still doing that job in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024. He is not on the Avengers: Doomsday cast list and has not been cast in the 2028 reboot. So the last version anyone played straight was twelve years ago, and the one that survived is a punchline delivery system.

3) Kitty Pryde

Image Courtesy of Fox

Kitty Pryde, also called Shadowcat, can phase through solid matter, and she is the reason X-Men: Days of Future Past works at all. That film’s entire structure runs on her. She is the one who sends Wolverine’s consciousness back through time and then has to physically hold him there while the future collapses around her which means every scene set in 1973 exists because Kitty is concentrating in 2023. Take her out and there is no movie. She had already carried a substantial role in The Last Stand seven years earlier.

Fox knew what it was sitting on with Kitty, too, and twice tried to build a film around her: first a solo project with Deadpool director Tim Miller attached, then a second attempt written by the veteran Marvel comics writer Brian Michael Bendis. Neither got made, the studio changed hands, and both quietly evaporated. It has now been twelve years since she was on screen, she is not in Doomsday, and she was not among the mutants named for the 2028 reboot.

2) Iceman

Bobby Drake, the mutant who can freeze anything he touches, appeared in more 2000s X-Men films than most of the actual team. Shawn Ashmore played him in X-Men in 2000, X2 in 2003 and The Last Stand in 2006, then came back for Days of Future Past in 2014, which is four appearances across a franchise that only made six films in that entire stretch. He was not a background mutant either. Bobby led the teenage half of the story, the students rather than the soldiers, and the scene in X2 where he tells his parents what he is, and his mother asks whether he has tried not being a mutant, is the moment a lot of fans still name first when they talk about what those films got right. Then nothing, for twelve years. Ashmore has confirmed that Marvel never contacted him and that he is not in Avengers: Doomsday, and Iceman was not among the mutants cast for the 2028 reboot either.

1) Blade

Nothing else on this list is close. Wesley Snipes’ Blade, a half-vampire who hunts vampires, arrived in 1998 and did something no Marvel character had managed: he made the company’s name work at the box office. Blade grossed $131 million on a $45 million budget, Blade II made $155 million, and Blade: Trinity made $132 million in 2004. There was a 13-episode Spike TV series in 2006, a PlayStation game, a Game Boy Color port, and a soundtrack that reached number 36 on the Billboard 200. Marvel, which had not yet worked out what it was sitting on, took a flat fee of $25,000 for the first film.

Then twenty years with no leading role. Snipes came back for a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024, which set a Guinness World Record for the longest gap between appearances as a Marvel character, and that is the whole of it. Marvel announced a reboot with Mahershala Ali at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, and over the next five years it burned through two directors, five credited writers, four release dates, and a Mia Goth casting as the vampire goddess Lilith before pulling the film off the schedule entirely in October 2024. On July 31, 2026, Ali finally said out loud what the delays implied. “You had me under contract; they have billions of dollars,” he said. “If they wanted to do the movie, we would’ve done the movie. They didn’t want to do it.” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, days earlier, had described never getting the film off the ground with Ali as one of his own failures.

Personally, Blade is the one that stings, and Marvel did have a real problem here. Ali is an Oscar winner who was never going to wait forever, and forcing out a version nobody believed in would have been worse than shelving it. But the numbers are the numbers. That first film tripled its budget in 1998, back when a Marvel movie opening at all was an open question, and it did it with an R rating and a Black lead in a genre that had neither. Marvel took $25,000 for it. Twenty-eight years on, the company that owes Blade its existence still cannot work out what to do with him.

The pattern across all five is the same, and it is not a story about audiences losing interest. Every one of these characters was sidelined by something happening above them: rights deals, a studio changing hands, a franchise reshuffling itself around whoever was available. Fox sold to Disney and an entire mutant bench went into storage. Marvel spent seven years on a Blade film it never made. None of that has anything to do with whether people wanted to see Kitty Pryde phase through a wall again.

