Jackass 4 Star Steve-O Reveals Update on Film's Status

✖

Though it has been a decade since the last proper movie in the Jackass film series, a fourth movie is officially on the way and like so many other highly anticipated movies was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Two of the stars of the series, Bam Margera and Steve-O, have separately indicated that production on the movie was ongoing and immediately paused by the COVID-19 shutdown after just a few days of shooting. According to Margera (h/t Bleeding Cool), it was for the best that production was paused as the second day of filming saw both Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville have to go to the hospital after "an incident where they hopped on a full-speed treadmill with band equipment."

"We got one week into filming Jackass 4 and that's when the shutdown happened," Steve-O previously said in an interview with The Fighter and The Kid. "Which is a pisser, it's also a blessing because there are obvious question marks around whether a bunch of forty, and in some cases, fifty, (year old men should be doing this)....Knoxville believes firmly the older you get the funnier it is. I don't know, I think at a certain point it just gets kind of tough to watch. I don't mind a bit. The one week that we were able to film, the chemistry was there, the footage, everything worked out fantastically so we were able to put together enough footage in that one week for the question marks to be answered. Can we still do it? Does it still work? Is it good to watch?"

He added, "Paramount Pictures as I understand it is just thrilled with the whole idea of it now, so we became a bigger priority on their radar for when the world does begin to spin again."

After the finality of Jackass 3D, the announcement of the fourth Jackass movie was a major surprise for fans of the gross-out series. In the long run it's not too surprising though as all of the films have been a major success for the studio at the box office. The first Jackass film only cost $5 million to make but brought in over $79 million worldwide, while Jackass: Number Two cost $11 million and brought in over $84 million. Jackass 3D cost $20 million but brought in the franchise's best numbers with a total of $171 million globally. The last entry, Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa, was produced for $15 million but returned big with $160 million.

Jackass 4 is now scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 3, 2021 after many delays by the studio.