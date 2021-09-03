Jackass 4 Crew Aiming to get Bam Margera Help After Online Outburst

✖

After an online outburst from Jackass staple Bam Margera claiming that he was cut out of Jackass 4, the film's crew is trying to help Margera get help. According to a report from Variety, there is "currently an effort to get Margera help again" by those involved with the film, though there were no details about what that entails. Last week, Margera posted two now-deleted Instagram videos in which he told fans about his struggles with director Jeff Tremaine and asked fans to send him money via Venmo.

"I wrote them so many ideas, and if I'm not in the movie and they use my ideas, how do you think that will make me feel?… The last thing I want to do is be in a courtroom with Jeff Tremaine, I love him,” Margera said emotionally. “But f***, man, I'm not in Jackass 4? If anybody cares about me, don't go see their movie, because I will make mine way f***ing radder if you just Venmo me a dollar… Jackass was everything to me."

The day following the videos, Margera updated fans saying that he realized he has "manic bipolar" disorder, that he would be seeing a specialist, that his issues regarding Jackass 4 had been resolved. But per Variety's report, it sounds like efforts to get Margera help continue. A source close to the film told the outlet that Margera had been being monitored by a wellness coach early in the filming of Jackass 4 and had gone missing from the production. Margera was later found to have checked himself into a Florida rehab facility. They also noted current efforts are in play to get Margera help.

Margera has been a main part of Jackass since its television series debut in 2000. He's also had his own Jackass spin-off shows, Viva La Bam from 2003 and 2005, and Bam's Unholy Union which documented the planning of Margera's wedding to Missy Rothstein and aired in 2007. Margera has a history of alcohol abuse and has entered rehab for his issues previously.

As for Jackass 4, Steve-O offered an update on the film back in December, noting that they had gotten one week into filming when the COVID-19 shutdown occurred, but the delay ended up being a blessing.

"We got one week into filming Jackass 4 and that's when the shutdown happened," Steve-O told The Fighter and The Kid. "Which is a pisser, it's also a blessing because there are obvious question marks around whether a bunch of forty and in some cases, fifty, (year old men should be doing this)...Knoxville believes firmly the older you get the funnier it is. I don't know, I think at a certain point it just gets kind of tough to watch. I don't mind a bit. The one week that we were able to film, the chemistry was there, the footage, everything worked out fantastically so we were able to put together enough footage in that one week for the question marks to be answered. Can we still do it? Does it still work? Is it good to watch?"

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images