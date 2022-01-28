Jackass Forever Director Reveals the Scariest Moment From Any Jackass Set

After waiting over ten years since Jackass 3D, Jackass Forever is finally hitting theaters next week. Jackass first began as an MTV series back in 2000, and the cast’s 20 years of stunts and pranks have resulted in $24 million in injuries. According to a study commissioned by Nova Legal Funding (via IGN), Johnny Knoxville alone sustained an estimated $8.66 million worth of injuries over the years. In honor of Jackass Forever, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, who helmed all four Jackass movies. We asked Tremaine if he could recall the most scared he’s ever been on set, and he brought up a terrifying moment from the first film as well as the injury Knoxville sustained during a bull stunt while making Jackass Forever.

“On the first movie, when the golf cart flipped over. I was sure we killed both of you guys [Knoxville and Ryan Dunn] because it flipped away from us and it looked… I mean, it was so violent, so surprisingly violent that, that one came out of nowhere, that flip. Just no one saw that coming and it looked terrible, and you guys were both knocked out, and it just looked like we killed you,” Tremaine recalled.

He added, “On this new one, the bull hit, I mean, [Knoxville] was out like I’ve never seen him, cold for over two minutes, just snoring so loud. We could hear him all the way across the bull ring and ran up to him and he was just lights out.” Knoxville added, “My doctor said, when you snore, when you’re knocked out, it’s you trying to swallow your tongue … So I guess that’s what I was trying to do.”

We pointed out that the most recent bull stunt still looked pretty good despite the fact that it led to a broken wrist, broken rib, concussion, and brain hemorrhage. “It looked good,” Tremaine agreed. “And he knew [to] do that extra half-flip so his hands wouldn’t get in the way of his head meeting from the ground, and we made sure the ground was nice and soft over where he landed,” the director joked.”

“Oh, it was the worst. It was like concrete,” Knoxville revealed.

In addition to Knoxville, Jackass Forever will feature the return of classic cast members from the series including Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. Newcomers to the franchise include Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka.

Jackass Forever hits theaters on February 4th.