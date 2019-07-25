Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger Fantasy Film Gets Release Date

More than a couple of years ago, action icons Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger made headlines when it was announced that they would be starring in a movie together. However, despite wrapping production back in 2017, the joint venture has yet to see the light of day. Fortunately, that’s about to change.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Mystery of the Dragon Seal: Journey to China is finally about to see the light of day in China and Russia, the two countries where the film was produced. The movie, which is actually a sequel to the 2014 Russian film Forbidden Empire, will be released simultaneously in Russia and China on August 16th. There hasn’t been word yet as to whether it will be released theatrically in the United States or any other global markets.

The movie was directed by Russian filmmaker Oleg Stepchenko, who also directed Forbidden Empire. After long shoots in Russia, China, and the U.K., production wrapped in February 2017. It’s been on hold for the past two years, reportedly due to disputes between the joint producers.

Forbidden Empire told the story of a British explorer in the 18th century, played by Jason Flemyng, who traveled east to find dark mysteries in the villages and forests of Ukraine. Journey to China will continue the explorer’s story, adding the talents of Chan and Schwarzenegger.

In the new film, the explorer is ordered by Peter the Great to map out the area east of Russia. On his journey he encounters a master wizard (Chan) and an “imposing” sea captain (Schwarzenegger).

Here’s the official plot summary for Journey to China:

“Once again he sets out for a long journey full of incredible adventures that will eventually lead him to China. The cartographer will face many breathtaking discoveries, encounter bizarre creatures, meet with Chinese princesses, and confront deadly martial-arts masters and the Dragon King.”

The film also stars Charles Dance, Rutger Hauer, Anna Yao, and the Luu Brothers. It was previously known as Viy 2: Journey to China and Journey to China: The Mystery of the Iron Mask.