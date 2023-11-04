007: Brian Cox "Always Wanted To Play Bond Villain"

007: Road to a Million star Brian Cox says that he's "always wanted to play a Bond villain." In a new piece with Variety, the Succession star explains his role in the Prime Video reality series. Cox plays the game master for a group of fans who are charged with completing challenges based on the James Bond franchise. It's all wild stunts and pulse-pounding trials, the exact stuff you expect from a show with 007 in the title. But, this is a funny moment for the actor who had dreams of being on the big screen opposite the titular spy. When asked why he signed on to 007: Road to a Million, Cox joked, "They paid me an enormous amount of money. And that's always attractive."

"I thought 'Oh, 007, finally,'" he mused. "I should have realized that we haven't got a new James Bond so why would they be casting a villain? But I thought: 'This might be my big moment to play a Bond villain.' I've always wanted to play a Bond villain."

The New 007 Show Trailer Highlight Brian Cox

(Photo: Amazon Studios)

007: Road to A Million shines a spot on Cox as he slides into the role of the mastermind villain. Now, that's a little bit different from his last role that TV fans absolutely loved. Succession was a massive cultural moment for prestiege TV watchers. However, this type of evil is on a completely different path. With all these people hopeful for their chance at a massive cash prize, it's up to Cox and his increasingly dire challenges to stand in the way. If it weren't bad enough to be battling a Bond villain, they other competitors aren't going to sit down and just let you run away with the prize either.

Prime Video provided a synopsis of the show: "007: Road to a Million will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million. Filmed in iconic Bond locations – from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica – this cinematic format will be a test of intelligence, endurance and heroism. In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge."

"The Controller revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome. He has millions of pounds to give away, but he doesn't make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything."

Is There More James Bond TV Coming?

(Photo: MGM)

As 007: Road to a Million begins, there have been observers wondering if more James Bond TV is on the way. Well, according to Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, that's not in the plans a this current time. In a conversation with The Guardian, she explained MGM's vision for the franchise. When it comes to 007, they believe the spy is basically more well-suited to the big screen. That's not to say they won't find inventive ways to get the brand into smaller projects. But, you can probably retire those hopes of a James Bond limited series anytime soon.

"Our focus is making the feature films. When we get going on a Bond movie it takes our full attention for three or four years so that's our focus," Broccoli said when asked about 007's TV future. "We make the Bond movies for the big theatrical screen and everything about the Bond movies is for audiences to see around the world on that format, so we've not wanted to do television."

