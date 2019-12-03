Bond 25: No Time to Die Unveils Character Posters Ahead of Trailer Release

Universal Pictures has revealed new character posters for No Time To Die, the 25th James Bond film. The posters feature Daniel Craig as Bond in his final outing in the role. There’s also Rami Malek as the villain Safin, Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Wishaw as Q, Ane de Aramas as Paloma, and Lashana Lynch as Nomi. You can see all six of the posters below.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a script by Fukunaga, Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli produce. The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw,

Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M,” as well as Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

Daniel Craig as James Bond

Rami Malek as Safin

Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann

Ben Wishaw as Q

Ana de Armas as Paloma

Lashana Lynch as Nomi