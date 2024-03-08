James Bond: Pierce Brosnan Endorses Cillian Murphy for 007

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan says that Cillian Murphy would be an excellent 007. The Goldeneye star talked to the BBC at The Oscar Wilde Awards and called the Oppenheimer actor "magnificent." A lot of people have been enamored with Murphy's turn in the Christopher Nolan picture. But, would that clear the way for him to put on the tuxedo? "Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty's Secret Service," Brosnan said this week. A lot of other actors have chimed in on the next person to step into the role of 007. Still, it's a big deal when the former face of the character speaks up on your behalf.

Murphy recently got a plug from one of his co-stars. In an interview with The Sun, Clay Bunker threw his weight behind the Oppenheimer actor. He argued that there's one special thing that makes him great for this role. "He would fare beautifully," Bunker said. "It's funny because Cillian is the nicest human but he has that dark side and there's a darkness to Bond... We forget that sometimes Bond is like the character Fleming created – a pretty dark character. He just happens to be on the side that we call good. Cillian has that ability to tap into that."

"We've seen that in something like Peaky Blinders, even in Batman when he is playing Scarecrow – the myriad of other films he's done," Bunker argued.

Brosnan's Change Of Heart About 007

Famously, the James Bond star used to have a strong opinion on the next person to wear that tuxedo. However, it seems like that wasn't an endorsement. But, rather, a plea to leave him out of all that. THere's more than enough fans on the Internet doing the casting game. Back in 2022, GQ UK profiled the Tomorrow Never Dies star. At that moment, he just hoped whoever got the role would be ready for all it brings.

"Who should do it? I don't care," mused Brosnan. "It'll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be. Whoever he be, I wish him well." The outlet notes that Brosnan's tone in this reply "indicates it's maybe not actually that interesting."

Brosnan also had some thoughts about the last Daniel Craig movie, No Time to Die. He added, "I saw the last one, and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall. I'm not too sure about the last one...Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But..." That ellipses never resolves.

What About Christopher Nolan Directing?

Others are looking squarely at the directot of Oppenheimer when it comes to the next 007. The Happy, Sad, Confused podcast spoke to Christopher Nolan about the prospect of that project. Of course, the filmmaker is honored to even be mentioned as a possibility. That said, there's a ton to live up to with James Bond and he sounds like he already had his fill of that with Batman.

"Well, not diplomatic, I would say honest about it. I love those movies. The influence of those movies on my filmography is embarrassingly apparent. You know? So there's no attempt to shy away from that. I love the films," the director admitted. "It would be an amazing privilege to do one. When you take on a character like that, you're taking on a set of constraints. You have to have the right attitude towards that. It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and burrow into something within the appropriate constraints. You don't ever want to take on something like that and do it wrong."

"It's very similar to the responsibility I felt taking on Batman. You wouldn't want to take on a film that wasn't completely committed to what you can bring to the table creatively. Writing, casting, the full package," Nolan continued. "I stand with my previous answer. You'd have to be really needed. You'd have to be really wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to the character. Otherwise, I'm happy to be the first in line to see what they do.

