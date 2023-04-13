James Bond Casting Director Reveals Why Younger Actors Can't Play 007

Hollywood is on the hunt for its next James Bond. The iconic spy has been a staple of film for decades, with acclaimed actor Daniel Craig being the most recent to don the formal attire. Craig's Bond debuted in 2006's Casino Royale and would continue in four subsequent sequels before being killed off at the end of 2021's No Time to Die. It was well-documented that Craig had been ready to hang up the Crockett & Jones Highbury shoes for a while, and the No Time to Die finality has essentially laid his 007 to rest permanently.

With the Knives Out star in the rear view, MGM is on the hunt for its next James Bond. Speaking to Radio Times, longtime James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams reflected on her previous casting process, noting that multiple "younger actors" were in the running for the role that ultimately went to Craig.

"When we started, it was a slightly different feel," McWilliams said. "We did look at a lot of younger actors."

Craig's Bond debuted when the actor was 38 years old. By that time, Craig had already been in the filmmaking business for 14 years.

"I just don't think [younger actors] had the gravitas," McWilliams said regarding why they cast middle-aged actors as 007. "They didn't have the experience, they didn't have the mental capacity to take it on, because it's not just the part they're taking on, it's a massive responsibility."

While there haven't been any reports, multiple current young stars have been speculated to be potential contenders to take on Bond next. 32-year-old Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been a high-billed actor for years but recently caught fire with his roles in Nocturnal Animals and Bullet Train, showing his versatility in the former and his leading action man abilities in the latter. Euphoria standout Jacob Elordi, who is just 25 years old, has been championed by film fans to be the next Bond before. Irish actor Paul Mescal also finds his way onto 007 fan-castings, and he is 27 years old.

Regardless of what McWilliams and company are looking for, they are prepared to play the long game. Bond producer Barbara Broccoli noted this past September that they are "a couple of years" away from the 26th James Bond movie hitting theaters.

