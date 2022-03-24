James Bond Gravestone Put Up In Faroe Islands By The Government

James Bond’s gravestone is up in the Faroe Islands by order of the the government. Timeout reports that the island of Kalsoy has honored the fictional agent. No Time To Die saw Daniel Craig’s version of the character make the ultimate sacrifice. Now, the Faroese government decided to make their own monument. On the headstone, it reads, “In Memory of James Bond, 1962-2021.’ The site will probably become a tourist spot as the Bond devotees add another location for their bucket list. In fact, there is a James Bond Sightseeing Tour that runs through some of the filming locations for the most recent movie. There was quite a bit of deliberation about choosing to kill Bond at the end of the most recent film. But, Craig discussed how they came to that conclusion during an appearance on No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast.

“There were lots of different ideas that came and went and some of it stuck. The through-line of this is family [and] love, plus the fact we had an end so it was about hanging the film off that,” Craig detailed. The star would say that the ending was “really very, very satisfying.”

Producer Michael G Wilson, chimed-in, “I think all of us discussed that it seemed like a situation that we could tackle for the first time in the Bond series. Daniel had said, after the fourth one, he didn’t want to come back and Barbara [Broccoli] got a hold of him and said, ‘Look, there’s something more to be told here, and we should finish this out,’ and I think this was the fitting way to do it.”

EW previously spoke to Craig about his time in the tuxedo. Casino Royale was all the way back ink 2006 and that’s hard to fathom. The star says that he’ll miss just about everything when it comes to playing such an iconic character.

“I’ll miss everything, I think,” Craig explained. “I’ll miss the collaboration. I mean, hopefully I’ll keep working and I’ll have lots of other lovely jobs, but it’s very, very, very rare air. Apart from Marvel movies, there aren’t movies that are as big as this. I’ve had the privilege of being involved in it. … It was there before me, and it will be there after me. But I’ve had a chance to be part of all of this, and if you can’t get it up for a Bond movie as an actor, what can you get it up for? So, yeah, I’ll miss it a lot.”

