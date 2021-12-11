Daniel Craig Finally Opens up About “Very Satisfying” Final Bond Movie

No Time To Die marked Daniel Craig’s fifth and final movie as James Bond, a role he first played back in 2006. Last month, the movie dethroned F9 to become the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era. The film hit theaters in October and was met with mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics score after 389 reviews and an 88% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! At the end of No Time To Die, Craig’s Bond sacrificed himself, making him the first Bond in history to die. Craig recently appeared on No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast, and talked about the movie’s ending.

“There were lots of different ideas that came and went and some of it stuck. The through-line of this is family [and] love, plus the fact we had an end so it was about hanging the film off that,” Craig explained. He went on to describe the movie’s ending as “really very, very satisfying.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Producer Michael G Wilson, added, “I think all of us discussed that it seemed like a situation that we could tackle for the first time in the Bond series. Daniel had said, after the fourth one, he didn’t want to come back and Barbara [Broccoli] got a hold of him and said, ‘Look, there’s something more to be told here, and we should finish this out,’ and I think this was the fitting way to do it.”

As for the search for the next Bond, producer Barbara Broccoli recently shared that they are not currently conducting their search, but the process will likely begin sometime next year. Craig recently shared that he’s not interested in making any suggestions for the next Bond, but the actor did tell Radio Times that he doesn’t think the character should be played by a woman.

“The answer to that is very simple,” Craig explained. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, for a woman?”

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli previously stated. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

Earlier this year, there was a lot of speculation about who could play the next 007 with names being suggested like Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden, Jack Lowden, Cillian Murphy, and Regé-Jean Page.

No Time To Die is now available on VOD and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on December 21st.