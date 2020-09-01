James Bond: No Time To Die Poster Released, Trailer Announced

✖

As it stands now, MGM's No Time To Die is currently set for release in late November. Since the release date is coming in fast, the studio has started to ramp up the marketing efforts behind the 25th Bond flick, releasing a new movie poster Tuesday afternoon. Featuring Daniel Craig's James Bond front and center, the poster takes on a sleek, art-deco look that combines modern cinema with the Bond flicks of yesterday.

See the new poster for yourself below.

(Photo: MGM)

Also announced Tuesday was the fact MGM will be releasing the movie's second trailer this Thursday. The studio didn't reveal what time the trailer will be released, so you might want to keep your eyes peeled to the social media accounts behind both the studio and movie.

One of the first blockbusters to delay release due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, Craig himself has confirmed the film will be his last as the iconic spy. "This is it. That’s it, it’s over," Craig reassured of his exit in an interview earlier this year.

He added, "But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

The movie's synopsis from MGM can be found below.

"In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Oscar-winner Rami Malek is stepping up to the plate to play the antagonist in No Time to Die and the film features an ensemble cast including Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the film from a script by committee, one that includes Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

No Time to Die is currently set for release on November 20th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.