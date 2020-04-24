James Gunn Explains How Groot Found a Toe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

✖

Yesterday, ComicBook hosted another #QuarantineWatchParty and it was an absolute blast! We watched Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 along with director James Gunn, Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Steve Agee (Gef), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin/Rocket). Gunn shared lots of fun behind-the-scenes tidbits, and some surprise guests also stopped by with cool content. During the event, Gunn also answered some questions and even revealed the mystery of how Baby Groot acquired a toe while looking for Yondu's Yaka Arrow Controller.

“@jamesgunn is there any backstory for the toe? #QuarantineWatchParty #gotgvol2,” ComicBook’s @JimViscardi asked. “I think he tore it off some helpless guy while he was sleeping,” Gunn revealed. There you have it! Unfortunately for the toe’s owner, Groot didn’t find the digit just lying around, but rather attached to a poor, unsuspecting ravager. You can check out the tweet interaction below:

I think he tore it off some helpless guy while he was sleeping. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

Gunn spent plenty of his time during the Quarantine Watch Party of the 2017 talking about easter eggs in the film, teasing that the coordinate numbers shown on screen in the sequel are very important. It's possible that whatever secrets they hold could teases something about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as a similar Easter Egg was used in the first film to tease Vol. 2.

Fans continue to scour the two Guardians movies for all of the hidden things Gunn has inserted into the films, with Gunn previously offering a fan $100k if there was no Easter egg. As of this writing the director hasn't had to write a check.

The past three weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films and TV shows including Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, The Walking Dead, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson).

Still to come, the writers of Avengers: Infinity War, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, will be joining ComicBook.com for an epic two-night event beginning of April 26. Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

