James Gunn Debunks Rumors The Batman 2 is Cancelled

The Batman: Part II it's still happening according to James Gunn. On Threads, the DC films head explain to a fan that Matt Reeves' second movie will not be canceled. The question itself stems from rampant Internet speculation that The Batman: Part II had somehow fallen out of favor over at the studio. However, Warner Bros. remains committed to pumping up these franchises. That means you can expect Superman, Wonder Woman and even things like Harry Potter to play a prominent role in the immediate future for the company. Luckily for The Batman director, that means his vision with his crime epic will live on and possibly even stretch further if the second entry performs well enough.

As the weeks stretch by, and Comic-Con looms in the background, fans are going to continue to wonder about the status of The Batman: Part II. For his part, Gunn has never strayed from the possibility of Matt Reeves getting to finish his Batman story. The box office performance for Robert Pattinson's first time in the cape and cowl indicate that fans liked his portrayal of the Caped Crusader. So, The Brave and The Bold, the executive's own Batman effort, still a little ways away, it makes sense to let Reeves finish his story. It works out great for both parties.

Recent Updates On The Batman Part II

So, while progress is still happening on The Batman Part II, some of the stars haven't seen a script yet. Jeffrey Wright hasn't seen that hallowed packet of papers yet. He told Entertainment Weekly that they might know more about The Batman Part II than he does. While that's likely just an actor having a bit of fun with an interviewer, it does highlight how this process is going right now. As James Gunn affirmed up top, Matt Reeves' Batman universe is alive and well. However, things are moving at their own pace.

"You've seen as much of a script as I have at this point," Wright explained when asked about the sequel. "I don't want to jump ahead. I just want to go forward with it."

"Clearly, I'm Lieutenant Gordon at the end of the film, the first film, so we may be moving up in the ranks, I suppose, but I haven't seen anything yet," he continued. "I'm being patient, letting Matt Reeves do his thing — which is going to be magical and wonderful — and looking forward to diving back into it when the time comes."

James Gunn Committed To Reeves' Batman

Ever since taking the reins of DC studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran have made it a point to keep some of the stuff that was working. Matt Reeves is Batman movie would seem to firmly rest in that bucket. And some of their first public comments at the helm of DC, the executives explained how much of a priority The Batman: Part II was going to be for their efforts. Gunn, in particular, has stressed the need for Elseworlds stories that might not occur on DC's primary earth in this cinematic universe.

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn offered when he took over the role. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue." Right behind him, Co-CEO Peter Safran chimed-in, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

