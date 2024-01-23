The Batman - Part II Star Still Hasn't Read a Script

Jeffrey Wright is still waiting for Matt Reeves to ignite the Bat-Signal for The Batman – Part II. The first-time Oscar nominee will reprise his role as Gotham City PD Lieutenant Jim Gordon in the sequel, which Reeves and Warner Bros. officially announced in April 2022. There have been few updates since, and Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin had to press pause on penning their script amid the 2023 writers' strike — a work stoppage that lasted 148 days. (In December, DC Studios co-head James Gunn said he's also waiting on Reeves to turn in a script ahead of a reported summer shooting start.)

"You've seen as much of a script as I have at this point," the American Fiction actor told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't want to jump ahead. I just want to go forward with it."

"Clearly, I'm Lieutenant Gordon at the end of the film, the first film, so we may be moving up in the ranks, I suppose, but I haven't seen anything yet," he added. "I'm being patient, letting Matt Reeves do his thing — which is going to be magical and wonderful — and looking forward to diving back into it when the time comes."

Robert Pattinson will be back as the Dark Knight detective as will Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne's butler and confidant, Alfred Pennyworth. Plot details remain under wraps, but Bat-villains Hush and Clayface are rumored to join Reeves' Bat-Verse — as is new Gotham D.A. Harvey Dent, the future Two-Face.

"Whatever that story's going to be, it's going to be to take these characters and put them in some kind of emotional jeopardy," Reeves told the Happy Sad Confused podcast after announcing The Batman 2. "There's a deep-dive that already happened at the beginning and now I'm gonna have to deep-dive again."

Last year, Gunn revealed that Reeves pitched "some amazing, really cool stuff" for the Batman sequel, which will continue to exist in its separate continuity from the rebooted DC Universe that officially begins with 2025's Superman: Legacy.

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn said of the Colin Farrell-led spinoff scheduled to stream later this year on Max. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that."

The Batman – Part II is dated to open in theaters October 3, 2025.