Zoe Saldana Would be Up for DC Comics Role With James Gunn (Exclusive)

Zoe Saldana is open to working with her old friend James Gunn in the new DC Universe. The actor and director collaborated on three Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel Studios, and both appear to be done with the studio following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn is now co-CEO of DC Studios, and Saldana has gone on the record to say she's most likely done playing Gamora. But what about the likelihood that the two reunite for a DC project? While there haven't been rumors or reports of that happening anytime soon, Zoe Saldana is at least keeping the option open.

ComicBook.com spoke to Zoe Saldana about her Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness, where she was asked now that James Gunn is running DC, if she would be up for a role that didn't require the large amount of makeup that she had to endure for Gamora. "Yes, I do, I do. I love the superhero universe of any sort," Saldana said. "I have sons that are obsessed with comic books right now, and superheroes, so for me to be a part of projects that they will get to watch for the next 10, 15 years of their whole lives, it's a dream for me."

She added, "If it never gets to happen, or if it happens with other filmmakers, and not James Gunn, or if it happens again with James Gunn, I would be so grateful."

DC narrows Supergirl role to two actresses

DC Studios might be one step closer to finding its maid of might. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter shed more light on the casting process for Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, who will star in the forthcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie set in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe franchise. According to the report, House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock and The Winchesters' Meg Donnelly have both screen-tested for the role of Supergirl, backing up previous reports saying they were both on the shortlist to play the character. Previous reports indicated that CODA star Emilia Jones was also in contention to play Supergirl.

The Supergirl screen tests reportedly took place in Atlanta on Tuesday, January 23rd, with both Gunn and Safran present. It is unclear at this point when a decision will be made on the Supergirl casting, although she is expected to appear in Gunn's forthcoming movie Superman: Legacy, which is scheduled to begin production later this spring.

What is Special Ops: Lioness about?

The Paramount+ description for the show reads, "SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11."

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Special Ops: Lioness stars series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, with Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, and Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman. It also features series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

Special Ops: Lioness – Season 1 is Available on Blu-ray™ and DVD Now.

