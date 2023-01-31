Matt Reeves' Batman Future Revealed by James Gunn

On Tuesday, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed that plans remain in place for Matt Reeves to complete his Batman trilogy. The news came as Gunn and Safran revealed the first slate of projects under their tenure as head of DC's cinematic wing, and as The Batman: Part II is dated for 2025 under the new DC Elseworlds banner. While a new Batman will debut in the upcoming movie The Brave and the Bold, alongside son Damian Wayne, the latest Robin, Robert Pattison will continue to wear the cape and cowl in Reeves' version of Gotham.

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

When Does The Batman 2 Release?

Today's announcements confirmed that The Batman's sequel is titled The Batman: Part II. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman: Part II is scheduled to open in theaters on October 3, 2025.