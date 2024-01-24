DC's New Supergirl Narrows to Two Actresses as Auditions Continue

DC Studios might be one step closer to finding their maid of might. On Wednesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter shed more light on the casting process for Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, who will star in the forthcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie set in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe franchise. According to the report, House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock and The Winchesters' Meg Donnelly have both screen tested for the role of Supergirl, backing up previous reports saying they were both on the shortlist to play the character. Previous reports indicated that CODA star Emilia Jones was also in contention to play Supergirl.

The Supergirl screen tests reportedly took place in Atlanta on Tuesday, January 23rd, with both Gunn and Safran present. It is unclear at this point when a decision will be made on the Supergirl casting, although she is expected to appear in Gunn's forthcoming movie Superman: Legacy, which is scheduled to begin production later this spring.

(Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage, DC, JC Olivera/WireImage)

Who Is Writing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow does not have a release date or a director attached, but it has been confirmed that Ana Nogueira is writing the film's script. Nogueira was actually previously attached to write an earlier incarnation of a Supergirl movie, which would have starred Sasha Calle and spun directly out of the events of this year's The Flash movie. According to the reports, even though Nogueira's previous version of the movie was scrapped, Gunn and Safran liked her work and gave her an overall DC writing deal.

"A hearty public welcome to Ana Nogueira to the DC Studios family," Gunn stated on social media last year. "Ana is an amazing writer whose screenplay adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We're excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale."

What Is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow About?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is poised to be inspired by Tom King and Bilquis Evely's recent twelve-issue miniseries of the same name. In that comic, Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.

"I write a lot of twelve-issue series," King told ComicBook.com in a 2021 interview. "That's probably what I'm most known for, with Vision and Mr. Miracle and all that. So of course, when they said Supergirl, I was like, 'Great, twelve issues.' And they were like, 'No, Supergirl can't sustain 12 issues. The best we can do is eight, because the sales will just drop off and nobody will buy it.' So, my great hope is that the next writer who comes along and says, 'I want to do Supergirl,' they're like, 'Yes, you can do as many issues as you want.' She needs to have her own books. She needs to be prominent in the DC universe. She needs to be a character like Aquaman, like The Flash, like Green Lantern, where this is an automatic DC character that there's always a book for men and women to reach out to and find an awesome Supergirl story."

