Superman: Legacy Casts David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane

The DC Universe has officially found its new Man of Steel. On Tuesday, DC Studios confirmed that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will lead Superman: Legacy, a new live-action film set to be written and directed by co-CEO James Gunn. Corenswet, whose filmography includes Pearl and The Politician, will portray Clark Kent / Superman. Brosnahan, who has appeared on The Marvelous Ms. Maisel and House of Cards, has been cast as Lois Lane. Earlier this month, Corenswet and Brosnahan were reported to be on the shortlist for their respective roles, alongside Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney as contenders for Superman, and Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dyvenor as contenders for Lois Lane. The news of their casting was subsequently confirmed in a tweet by Gunn, who responded to the news with "Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)."

"Now that we've kind of done a lot of auditions, we're narrowing it down," Gunn explained in a recent appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum. "We're not done yet. By the way — there's a lot of stories out there about who we're auditioning and all these screen tests. I'm just saying it's not all true, that's for sure. There's things in there that are completely false, but I I can't go out there and say 'Oh this isn't true, and this isn't true' without going through everything. And by the way, it's not the audience's — at this point, I don't think it's the business of anyone who is screen testing for a role. That is a very private thing. Journalists have to do what they have to do. That's their job. They're trying to get hits. They find out some things from agencies, but here's the problem — is that they find out some things from agencies that might be true. They find out other things from agencies, which are agencies pushing their clients and trying to pump it up, like 'I think my client is testing!' There's a lot of nonsense that comes out of it, and that's difficult, because there's people out there that are supposedly testing that aren't, and that must be difficult for them as people. And there's other people that might be testing... and I think it's a private thing between me and them."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Superman: Legacy is set to debut exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.