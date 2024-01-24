Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Debunks New Rumor About David Corenswet's Costume

Superman: Legacy is currently making its way onto the big screen, ushering in a new era of DC films courtesy of James Gunn and Peter Safran. At the center of Superman: Legacy is David Corenswet's casting as Clark Kent / Superman, and fans are eagerly awaiting any details around the design of his iconic costume. In a string of posts on Threads, Gunn — who is writing and directing Legacy — addressed the most recent fervor surrounding Corenswet's Superman costume. As Gunn recently explained in a string of posts on Threads, a recent "leak" appearing to show Corenswet in costume is not accurate — although photos of Corenswet in his actual suit do exist, just exclusively on Gunn's phone.

"Glad you think he looks great, but there's no leak," Gunn wrote in part. "The only photos taken of David in the Superman suit are on my phone and I'm standing with him."

Who Will Star in Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

"It's not an origin story," Safran told reporters last year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

When Will Superman: Legacy Be Released?

As Gunn confirmed via social media last year, Superman: Legacy will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.

"It may seem far away to many of you, but it's close to me!" Gunn explained in a previous Instagram post. "We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven't been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…"

