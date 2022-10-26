DC, Marvel Creators React to James Gunn Leading DC Studios
Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing out the big Gunns to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe. James Gunn — who wrote and directed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios and The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC — will lead DC's creative efforts in film, TV and animation with Aquaman and Shazam producer Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran will serve as co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios, replacing DC Films, reporting to WBD CEO David Zaslav as shepherds of the renamed DC Extended Universe.
"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and his Suicide Squad and Peacemaker producer Safran said in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved."
"Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent," the statement continued. "We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."
As Twitter users anointed Gunn "DC's Kevin Feige" — the Marvel Cinematic Universe master planner who serves as president of Marvel Studios and Marvel Chief Creative Officer — Tuesday's news inspired reactions from Marvel and DC creatives alike.
"So here it is, the super talents we've been waiting for to take over & have some actual FUN," tweeted Harley Quinn and Jonah Hex writer Jimmy Palmiotti. "I cannot say enough about both @JamesGunn and Peter Safran & how they both get the characters in the DCU. They understand them at a level that lines up with how Amanda [Conner, partner and collaborator] and I view the DCU."
Batman Adventures and The Amazing Spider-Man writer Dan Slott tweeted: "My desire to see more DC content just magically increased ONE GAZILLION PERCENT!!!"
"FREAKING AWESOME BUDDY," reads a tweet from Smallville cast member and Justice League voice actor Michael Rosenbaum, who appeared in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. "LOVE IT and LOVE YOU GUYS!!!!!!"
Wrote Marvel's Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson: "Congrats James. Good for you, and so good for the movies." See more reactions below.
Jim Lee
DC is in great hands with these two at the helm of DC Studios! Congratz to @JamesGunn and #PeterSafran! 🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/DugugOM8fq— Jim Lee (@JimLee) October 25, 2022
John Cena
Congratulating two great friends, outstanding professionals, and incredible human beings @JamesGunn & Peter Safran on the opportunity to tell the stories of the entire @DCComics Universe! https://t.co/E7cHJJ42JJ— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 25, 2022
Patrick Schumacker
🙏— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 26, 2022
Mitch Gerads
Comic nerds making decisions? pic.twitter.com/73sm1kRJpw— Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) October 25, 2022
Dan Slott
Huge CONGRATS, man!
My desire to see more DC content just magically increased ONE GAZILLION PERCENT!!!— Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 25, 2022
Michael Rosenbaum
FREAKING AWESOME BUDDY. LOVE IT and LOVE YOU GUYS!!!!!!— Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) October 25, 2022
Kurt Busiek
Congratulations!— Kurt Busiek (@KurtBusiek) October 25, 2022
Scott Derrickson
Congrats James. Good for you, and so good for the movies. 🤘🏻👁🤘🏻— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) October 25, 2022
J.M. DeMatteis
Folks like you paved the way for me and Peter – creating years of incredible stories that inspired us and fueled our dreams. We are forever in your debt.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2022