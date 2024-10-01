Dynamic Duo: James Gunn's DC Studios Announces Batman Spinoff Movie About the Robins

Holy spinoff, Batman! Dick Grayson, the original Boy Wonder, and Jason Todd, the second Robin, are teaming up in a just-announced animated movie titled Dynamic Duo. DC Studios co-head James Gunn announced the Batman spinoff on social media Tuesday, describing the Swaybox-animated feature as "a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI." 6th & Idaho, the production banner from Matt Reeves (The Batman), is backing the project from Warner Bros. Animation and New Orleans-based animation studio Swaybox.

"Over the moon excited to announce the newest DC Studios/Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters, DYNAMIC DUO, the story of Robin… or should I say, Robins, as in Dick Grayson and Jason Todd," Gunn announced. "The first feature film from the visionary Swaybox, a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI, a script from the wonderfully talented Matt Aldrich, produced with our partners at Matt Reeves' 6th & Idaho. This is something special."

Like the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, also produced by Reeves, Dynamic Duo is not tethered to the "Batman Epic Crime Saga" spanning 2022's The Batman, HBO's The Penguin series, or the upcoming The Batman Part II. It's unclear if the Robin movie is set within the new DC Universe, where it's Damian Wayne — Bruce Wayne's biological son raised and trained by the League of Assassins — who will suit up as the DCU's live-action Boy Wonder in the Batman and Robin movie titled The Brave and the Bold.

In most versions of the Batman canon, Todd replaces Grayson as the new Robin after Bruce's young ward grows up, joins the new Teen Titans, and later takes on the Nightwing persona. There have been multiple Robins since — Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian — with a resurrected Todd eventually adopting the Red Hood identity after Joker killed Robin in the 1988 Batman storyline A Death in the Family.

Arthur Mintz, who co-founded the New Orleans-based Swaybox with Theresa Andersson, is directing Dynamic Duo from a script by Matthew Aldrich. "I have wanted to make a film with Arthur and Swaybox for many years, and for that film to be Dynamic Duo, an incredibly special and unique Batman and Robin story for families, is a dream," Reeves said in a statement.



DC Studios co-chairmen and CEOs James Gunn (Superman) and Peter Safran (Aquaman) serve as producers on the project alongside Reeves of 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, and Mintz and Andersson for Swaybox Studios. Batman franchise producer Michael Uslan is the executive producer.