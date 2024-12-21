Why James Gunn Isn’t Worried About Potential Clayface/Batman 2 Conflict

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has definitively settled speculation about potential timeline conflicts between the upcoming Clayface movie and Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel with five simple words. “Clayface is in the DCU,” Gunn stated matter-of-factly when questioned by io9 about the films’ proximity on the release calendar, effectively confirming the shape-shifting character’s story exists within his new DC Universe continuity rather than DC’s “Elseworlds” category, which houses projects like Reeves’ Batman franchise.

This clarification comes as Clayface, set for September 11, 2026, is scheduled to debut just weeks before The Batman: Part Two’s October 2, 2026 release. Gunn further dismissed crossover rumors, responding to fan speculation about Clayface appearing in Reeves’ sequel with, “Firstly, no. Secondly, couldn’t be the case as there hasn’t yet been a first draft of a script.”

The Clayface project, helmed by Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan, wasn’t part of DC’s initial slate of announced projects. “I didn’t plan on making a Clayface movie,” Gunn told io9. “Mike came in. He pitched this wonderful idea. I was like, ‘Damn, I can’t believe you got me to want to make a Clayface movie.’ But he’s got to write the script, and who knows how that’s going to work. He goes and he writes the script. First draft is great. Second draft is even better. And then I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Despite rumors suggesting potential connections to Reeves’ universe, especially given that Reeves is producing with Lynn Harris, the film will take its own direction. Deadline reports the character “won’t be painted as a villain which has been his reputation, notoriously a villain to Batman.” Flanagan reportedly pitched the concept years ago as a “horror/thriller/tragedy,” suggesting a unique take on the character within the DCU framework.

The film joins DC’s confirmed theatrical lineup alongside Superman (July 11, 2025), Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (June 26, 2026), and Dynamic Duo (June 30, 2028). However, Gunn warns fans about other rumored projects.

“There are lots of things that are getting reported that I haven’t green-lit and I haven’t said okay too,” he said. “Some of those are true in terms of they’re in development, and some of them are not true. [And just] because they’re in development, that doesn’t mean I’m going to make that movie. There’s a lot of things people seem to be counting on that it may be unwise to count on.”



Clayface is set to open in theaters September 11, 2026. The Batman: Part Two currently. has an October 2, 2026 release date.