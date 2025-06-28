James Gunn Reveals Jennifer Holland’s Superman Cameo Role

Superman will soon be hitting theaters all over the world, and while fans have seen a wealth of footage from the new film, the film likely still has a few surprises up its sleeve. Fans don’t have to wait until the film’s release though to know about one such surprise, as during an exclusive interview with Superman director James Gunn, ComicBook learned all about one delightful cameo that will take place during the movie, and which DC Studios favorite will be bringing them to life.

During our interview, Gunn was asked about any fun cameos in the movie, and that’s when he revealed that Jennifer Holland will be making an appearance in the anticipated film. Now, you might wonder who she will be playing, and we have the answer to that as well, as Gunn revealed Holland will be playing one of the robots that fans meet when Superman heads back to the Fortress of Solitude.



“You’ll know Jen Holland, my wife, is also the robot at the end, just not credited,” Gunn said. “I actually recorded her on my phone. I said, ‘Oh, I need a robot that’s not really interested in what Number 4 is saying.’”

Holland quickly became a favorite in DC’s Peacemaker series, but she’s also popped up in several DC projects over the past few years. She reprised her Peacemaker role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, and The Suicide Squad, but she’s also appeared as Administrator Kwol in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ms. Espenschied in Brightburn, which were both projects her husband directed outside of the DCU.

Now she’ll be joining the fun in Superman, and we can’t wait to see what other fun cameos and surprises await in the full film. You can find the official description for Superman below.

“Superman, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

Superman soars into theaters on July 11th.

