Upper Deck and NASCAR Team Up for New Superman Race Car and Limited Edition Crossover Card

Superman will soon be flying into theaters, but fans will soon be able to see the Man of Steel hitting the racetrack as well thanks to a newly announced partnership between Upper Deck, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, and NASCAR. Upper Deck commissioned the Superman x 23XI race car, and Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 team will be hitting the track with the snazzy new car later this month. While not everyone can see the car’s debut in person, they can grab two limited-release trading cards for it, and you can check one of those out in the image below.

The Superman x 23XI race car will make its debut on June 28th for the NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway, and those who want to add that vehicle to the collection can now purchase the first of two trading card drops featuring the new design on Upper Deck e-Pack, which is Upper Deck’s online trading card and collectibles platform.

The second of those two drops will happen on race day (June 28th), which will be the first time fans see Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE in all its Superman style hit the track. This will also be the first of the 2025 Cup Series to air live on TNT, and it will air at 7 PM ET.

“We’re constantly exploring new ways fans can enjoy and collect their favorite athletes and characters, and what better way to kick off the summer of ‘Superman’ than with an exciting crossover that marries the DC cinematic universe with the world of NASCAR,” said Upper Deck President Jason Masherah. “We continue to expand our footprint in the sports collectibles industry, bringing different sports to the forefront with innovative collecting experiences that fans and collectors can’t find anywhere else. I can’t wait to see how Superman and racing fans react to these first trading cards with the 23XI collectible license in conjunction with NASCAR.”

Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing, added, “Our goal at 23XI is always to raise the bar and connect with fans in creative ways, including how they collect and engage with our drivers. Through our relationship with Upper Deck, we continue to deliver unique experiences that fans can cherish forever.”

Upper Deck and DC have also expanded their overall partnership with a host of trading card sets releasing over the next year. Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and more will all be getting the spotlight in future sets, and there will also be board games coming through the partnership as well. As for Superman, James Gunn will be kicking the new DC Universe into gear when the film hits next month, and you can check out the official description for Superman below.

“Superman, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

Superman soars into theaters on July 11th.

What do you think of the new Superman NASCAR trading card? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Superman and DC with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!