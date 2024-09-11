Peacemaker's John Cena Explains Why Fans Had to Wait So Long for Season 2

The dance party of Peacemaker is one step closer to being back on our television screens, as the Max series is currently in the middle of filming on its second season. The live-action series, which stars John Cena in the titular role of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, is expected to shift into James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, and fans have been eager to see exactly what that entails. While it sounds like Peacemaker's second season will not arrive until the latter half of 2025, new comments from Cena hint that it will be more than worth the wait. In a recent interview with Variety, Cena provided an update on how Peacemaker's sophomore season is going, and teased that the premiere of these new episodes could be "right around the corner."

"What you got to understand and keep in mind is I'm the guy who plays Peacemaker," Cena explained. "So when we come out with a show and it's the No. 1 show on Max and, finally, we take a character who is supposed to be dead, bring Peacemaker back to life, and people enjoy the universe and want to see more of it — but then you have a shift in the structure of who is calling the shots over at DC. James and Peter actually both called me and said, 'You know what, we want to take some time to do this right. But it's just going to take a little time.' So it was crazy to know we did something people want, they want more of it, let's do it again. And everybody's like, 'No wait, we just got to do a few things first. And we have this whole plan, and it's all going to work together. So if you just trust us, we'll be okay.' And it seems like forever ago, now that we're filming every day, it seems like it will be just right around the corner that we're watching Season 2."

What Is Peacemaker Season 2 About?

Plot details are currently unknown about Peacemaker's sophomore season, which is currently filming and is set to debut on Max at a later date. John Cena will continue to lead the series as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, with Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo.

New cast members for Peacemaker Season 2 will include Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury, and David Denman in a currently-unknown role. Frank Grillo is also confirmed to be reprising his role as Rick Flag, Sr. from the forthcoming Creature Commandos animated series.

Is James Gunn Directing Peacemaker Season 2?

Gunn has already confirmed that, thanks to his schedule filming DC Studios' Superman movie, he will not be able to direct as much of Peacemaker Season 2. He previously helmed the first, second, third, sixth, and eighth episodes of Peacemaker's first season.

"Yes, we'll be shooting Superman & #Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I've written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won't be able to direct them all (only some)," Gunn previously confirmed on social media.