James Gunn Reveals the Select Group He Always Test Screens Movies For

James Gunn has made genuine blockbusters around some pretty unexpected characters, from Scooby-Doo to the Guardians of the Galaxy to the DC Universe. Now, he is stepping into a new role as co-CEO of DC Studios, which includes him writing and directing the forthcoming Superman: Legacy. While that movie is still in the early stages of pre-production, a new interview with Gunn sheds light on an interesting component of his creative process. In a recent appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Gunn revealed that he always does "really small test groups" for his new movie, which includes some other creators — including Jeremy Slater, who is confirmed to be among his DCU writers room.

"I do a lot of what I would call really small test groups," Gunn revealed. "So I have — I didn't invite you this time, because you're in the movie, right — but I have a small group of people. I showed a lot of groups the movie, people I really trust... Filmmakers, directors, actors, writers."

"They don't write anything down, no," Gunn continued. "I ask them questions. I mean, they can send me stuff afterwards... I wouldn't say never get insulted, but yeah, I'm pretty open. I realize everybody's reaction to a movie is just a reaction to a movie, so they may like a character, they may not like a character, whatever. But I'll sit there, we'll do all these mini test screenings with like 20 to 30 people, and we'll show them. Certain people have always been a part of this group — Jeremy Slater, I show it to every time. My brother Brian, my cousin Mark, David Yarovesky, I show every time."

What is Superman: Legacy about?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.