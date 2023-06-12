James Gunn Celebrates National Superman Day, Addresses Trunks Fan Theory

James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is currently in pre-production, bringing to life a new era of the Man of Steel onscreen and kickstarting Gunn and Safran's DC Universe. As fans continue to wait to see who gets cast in Legacy's key roles, Gunn has taken to social media to celebrate Superman's anniversary — and answer a pressing question about the character's costume. On Monday, Gunn took to Twitter to post a graphic of Superman's various costumes over the years, in honor of National Superman Day. He subsequently responded to a fan asking if Legacy's Superman will wear his iconic trunks, something that has been up for debate amongst fans for months now. Gunn previously created a Twitter poll asking fans whether or not they were a fan of Superman's trunks.

"Undecided," Gunn's response reads. "We are doing incredible amounts of concept art now with both and we'll use whatever version looks best. For me, the most important aspects of the character go beyond trunks! #SupermanDay"

One character changed the world. Adding to his legacy has already been one of the most joyful aspects of my life. Happy #SupermanDay.

What is Superman: Legacy about?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

Who is on the Superman: Legacy shortlist?

According to the latest reports, the shortlist for Legacy's Clark Kent / Superman includes Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, and Tom Brittney. Meanwhile, Rachel Brosnahan, Emma Mackey, and Phoebe Dyvenor are are reportedly in contention for the film's version of Lois Lane.

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.