James Gunn Rules Out One Batman Villain for the DCU

Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have been in the hot seat this week after it was revealed that newly appointed co-CEO's James Gunn and Peter Safran might do a hard reboot and recast a lot of major characters. In a new report it was revealed that Wonder Woman 3 would be scrapped due to it not fitting in with plans going forward and Patty Jenkins exited the directors chair. It was also revealed that Michael Keaton was supposed to lead a solo Batman movie that would be based on Batman Beyond, but that was canceled after the new co-CEO's came aboard. Gunn took to Twitter to reveal that while parts of the report were true, some of it is actually false or has yet to be determined if true or not. Now, it seems that The Suicide Squad director is using Twitter to reveal that we might not see this one Batman villain in his DC Universe plans.

One fan took to Twitter to ask Gunn if a certain Batman villain would make an appearance in his DC Universe. "James, can you make me a promise? Can you promise to utilize Condiment King?" To which the DC Studios co-CEO revealed "No". You can check out their interaction below.

No. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 4, 2022

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

