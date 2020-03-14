James Gunn Shares List of Movies to Stream During Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

The threat of the coronavirus has caused people all over the world to self-quarantine, and so much has shut down from Disney theme parks to television productions. The release dates for A Quiet Place Part II, New Mutants, F9, No Time to Die, and Mulan have all been delayed because of the coronavirus, which means film fans won’t have many new things to watch over the next two months. However, that just means it’s time to revisit some classics or watch movies you’ve never gotten around to seeing. With the vast amount of movies available to watch online, you might be feeling overwhelmed with the options. If that’s the case, have no fear, because James Gunn has got you covered. The director of Guardians of the Galaxy and the upcoming The Suicide Squad took to Twitter this week to offer up a list of movie suggestions.

Gunn’s tweet thread includes Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969), Villainess (2017), Pretty Poison (1968), The Wanderers (1979), Mother (2009), One Cut of the Dead (2017), The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call – New Orleans (2009), The Yellow Sea (2010), Hail the Conquering Hero (1944), and Duck You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite) (1971). You can read Ginn’s descriptions for the films in the tweet thread below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

10 GREAT MOVIES YOU LIKELY HAVEN’T SEEN TO STREAM WHILE YOU SELF-QUARANTINE. It’s important for the health of our world to practice social distancing as much as possible. In the service of you doing this & in the hopes you will, I’ve come up with this list. #QuarantineAndChill — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

With so many productions shutting down, it’s lucky that Gunn managed to finish filming The Suicide Squad just in time. Despite what the title for Gunn’s new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn’s take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer’s movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has delayed production. Riverdale has delayed production. Disney parks have shut down. Netflix is struggling to film Dwayne Johnson’s new movie, Red Notice. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for coronavirus. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year’s SXSW was also canceled. Here’s a current list of the television productions that have been shut down, and here’s a list of the films that have been postponed.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.