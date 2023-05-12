Jamie Foxx Gets Promising Health Update From Daughter After Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx's daughter has posted a promising update on her father's health condition after that scary hospital stay. On Instagram, Corinne Foxx saw a report from an outlet that said the family was preparing for the worst. However, this news is absolutely untrue according to the family. Jamie Foxx is currently recuperating at home and apparently well enough to be getting a match of pickle ball in. So, that's wonderful news for the fans out there who were scared after they heard about his health complication. Corinne also mentioned that there would be some work news for the star materializing soon. Here's what she wrote in full:

"Update from family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote on Instagram. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

(Photo: corinnefoxx/IG)

Not too long ago, Kevin Hart gave his read on the situation with his friend after visiting him as well. Foxx's news today paints it all in a much more positive light than it was just a few short weeks ago. Check out what he had to say.

"The dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt," Hart said. "In this case, you just want the guy to get out of the situation and get back home… I've heard things. I'm very fortunate to have the relationship with Jamie, that I can check on things." The comedian said before adding, "They're being tight [with information] for reasons — just about where he is — because Jamie's always been a private person."

Jamie Foxx's Steps Away From Beat Shazam

FOX put out a statement explaining that Nick Cannon would be stepping in to host this season of the popular show. As Jamie Foxx takes some time to recover with his family, the long-tenured host will handle those duties. It feels like he's been on the mend quite quickly though.

"Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting," the network wrote in a post on Instagram. "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Fox. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ."

The statement added, "Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."

Are you happy to hear the good news about Jamie Foxx? Let us know down in the comments!