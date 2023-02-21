Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Want Shiny Spawn Problem Fixed

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been a big success on Nintendo Switch, but the game's performance issues have frustrated players over the last few months. Last week, The Pokemon Company revealed some of the fixes that are coming through the game's 1.2.0 update, but fans have noticed one glaring omission. In the game, Pokemon can sometimes spawn in locations that players cannot reach. Even worse, sometimes these Pokemon are of the Shiny variety, making for a pretty cruel tease! Understandably, a lot of players would like to see this fixed.

An image showcasing this issue was shared by @HoodlumCallum and can be found embedded below.

I hope they fix wall shiny hunts pic.twitter.com/2mqPdn2CCK — Cal (@HoodlumCallum) February 21, 2023

While the patch notes for 1.2.0 do not include this spawn issue, it's worth noting that they do mention that "other select bug fixes will be implemented." This means that the problem could still end up fixed when the new update releases. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for version 1.2.0, but it's a safe bet that it should come sometime around Pokemon Day, which is held on February 27th. In fact, that day will also see a special Pokemon Presents video released, which will have 20 minutes of information and announcements.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are well aware of the performance issues that have plagued Pokemon Scarlet and Violet! Late last year, Nintendo promised that fixes are in the works, and it's likely we'll see additional updates beyond 1.2.0. Despite the game's problems, Scarlet and Violet have received a lot of love from Pokemon fans. The game's open world and story seem like a promising direction for future series entries, especially if these elements get refined over the coming years. The game's bugs and performance problems seem to be the only things holding it back, so it will be interesting to see how things improve.

For now, Pokemon fans will just have to be patient! Ideally, Scarlet and Violet wouldn't have been released with these issues, but it seems that a lot of fans have had fun with the game regardless!

