Jamie Foxx Gets Promising Health Update From Kevin Hart Following Hospitalization

The wellbeing of Jamie Foxx has been on many fans' minds as of late, after it was reported last month that the actor was hospitalized for an unknown "medical complication." After Foxx himself took to social media to thank the world for its well wishes, a new update from actor Kevin Hart seems to provide even more good news. In a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Hart admitted that she doesn't know "the exact details" of what happened to Foxx, but teased that "there's a lot of progression and a world of better."

"The dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt," Hart said. "In this case, you just want the guy to get out of the situation and get back home."

"I've heard things," Hart said. "I'm very fortunate to have the relationship with Jamie, that I can check on things," adding, "They're being tight [with information] for reasons — just about where he is — because Jamie's always been a private person."

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

It was revealed last month, via a social media post from Foxx's daughter, Corrine Foxx, that he had been hospitalized, after he had most recently been spotted in Atlanta, filming the movie Back in Action alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the post reads. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family."

What are Jamie Foxx's new movies?

Foxx is set to star in this year's They Cloned Tyrone, which will be premiering on Netflix on June 21st. He is also set to star in the titular role of the upcoming Spawn movie reboot.

"I know that in all my conversations with Jamie, he's never wavered on being in this movie, actually, to the opposite, he leaves me messages all the time like 'Let's get going, man, come on man. The moments here we gotta strike. Let's go,'" Spawn creator Todd McFarlane told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "We've been talking about this being a sophisticated movie, right? I mean, I've been up on stage going, I'm gonna write, produce, direct and here it is going to be. I've been pushing that on Jamie and he's sort of in that world."

"The writers want to do something different. Let's leave it at that, they don't want to repeat (what anyone has done)," McFarlane added. "Nobody wants to do a $200 million dollars special effects strategy, that's not what Spawn is to any of us. So we want to do something that obviously is entertaining is visually interesting to look at, but, hopefully sort of leaves you with something when you walk away, that you can go, 'wow, that was that was a little bit deeper than I thought it was gonna be.' We'll see, we'll see if we can, the goal is to start a franchise. Not a Spawn movie, start a franchise so that we have multiple movies coming right behind it that will then eventually lead into the expansion of a Spawn universe."

Our thoughts are with Foxx and his family at this time.