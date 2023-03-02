New McFarlane Toys Spawn Figure Pre-Orders: Sinn, Medieval Spawn, Monolith Megafig

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today is Day 3 of McFarlane Toys' Winter Showcase for 2023, and it's finally time for new Spawn figures. First unveiled at New York Comic Con (NYCC) back in October, McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for Sinn, Medieval Spawn, and a Monolith in Megafig scale.

Pre-orders for all three of the new McFarlane Spawn figures are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+ and 10% off in-stock items using our exclusive link) and here on Amazon. Additional details are available below. Note that these figures follow hot on the heels of the first Spawn releases in the Page Punchers lineup, and you can check those out right here.

Spawn 7-inch Sinn Action Figure ($29.99): Includes 2 energy effects accessories and a special base attachment. "Born into the world of man as Cain, the first son. Banished to the underworld after the murder of his brother Abel. Throughout history, he has been a friend, mentor and now enemy to those that stand against the forces of Hell. Now known only as Sinn, he is one of the most powerful men on the planet."

Medieval Spawn 7-inch Action Figure ($29.99): Includes a sword, hammer, and display base. "Sir John of York, slaughtered by the orders of his own King, was reborn into the world as one of the first true Hell Knights! Eventually captured by the Church and sent to destroy Spawn, he was beheaded. Now he exists as something else, a revenant, seeking to atone for his sins."

Spawn Monolith Megafig Action Figure ($49.99): Extra large in 7-inch scale. Includes a display base. "A walking mountain of strength, power, and savagery of Hell. His monstrous visage hides his innate intelligence and cunning from the world. What his motives are, and who he will fight for are still unclear."

We expect a fourth and final day of McFarlane Toys Winter Showcase releases to drop tomorrow, March 3rd, so stay tuned to our Gear page for the reveal. In the meantime, you can take a look at the Demon Slayer figures from Day 1 and the return of Movie Maniacs figures on Day 2.

In other Spawn news, Todd McFarlane's R-rated Spawn reboot with Jamie Foxx in the lead roll has been gestating for years now, but John Leguizamo recently spoke with ComicBook.com about his love for the Clown role he played in 1997's Spawn, and how much he would like a cameo in the new film:

When asked by ComicBook.com about which of the villains he's played in his career is his favorite, Leguizamo confessed, "I gotta say Clown, for some reason, because of the level of difficulty. I really wanted to make the comic book character come to life and it was really difficult, but really fun, and I got to ad-lib a lot and make up all these lines. Mark Dippé, the director, and Todd McFarlane, I love him, and he gave me the leeway to do whatever I wanted and I did whatever I wanted and I had a blast. It was so freeing to be that villainous and that crazy and ridiculous and, I don't know, I pushed it to the max."