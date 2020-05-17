Halloween Star Jamie Lee Curtis Had a Blast Live-Tweeting the Latest Movie

Yesterday, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Blumhouse hosted a #HalloweenAtHome viewing party, and franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis did a live-tweet of the 2018 Halloween. The star known for playing Laurie Strode was joined by the film's director, David Gordon Green, who confirmed during the event that the upcoming Halloween Kills will revisit the classic Myers house. It was clear everyone was having fun during the watch party, especially Curtis, who wrote a hoard of tweets that you can check out below.

Green's Halloween, a direct sequel to Carpenter's original, scrubbed away nine other films in the franchise by ruling them non-canon. Green will be tackling two more movies in the franchise titled Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. "I really can't say anything about it, but I am really excited about it," Halloween Kills co-writer Scott Teems said in a recent interview. "I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I'm a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one. It's like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one."

Here are some of the best tweets from Curtis during yesterday's #HalloweenAtHome event...