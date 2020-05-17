Halloween Star Jamie Lee Curtis Had a Blast Live-Tweeting the Latest Movie
Yesterday, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Blumhouse hosted a #HalloweenAtHome viewing party, and franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis did a live-tweet of the 2018 Halloween. The star known for playing Laurie Strode was joined by the film's director, David Gordon Green, who confirmed during the event that the upcoming Halloween Kills will revisit the classic Myers house. It was clear everyone was having fun during the watch party, especially Curtis, who wrote a hoard of tweets that you can check out below.
Green's Halloween, a direct sequel to Carpenter's original, scrubbed away nine other films in the franchise by ruling them non-canon. Green will be tackling two more movies in the franchise titled Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. "I really can't say anything about it, but I am really excited about it," Halloween Kills co-writer Scott Teems said in a recent interview. "I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I'm a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one. It's like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one."
Here are some of the best tweets from Curtis during yesterday's #HalloweenAtHome event...
It Wasn't About the Money
You are a grumpy goat. I sold activia yogurt for seven years. I wasn’t broke. https://t.co/Jl8qGdkNse— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Meme Fun
My favorite meme https://t.co/9z3sUMxBfO— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
"The Love of the Genre"
For me it just felt satisfying. Everyone came together and really tried to emulate the first movie. No one was paid well. People did it for the love of the genre and the original movie. It was an exciting thing to be a part of with David at the helm. https://t.co/6ITEc5NrZG— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Harsh Turths
Well then @jamesjcourtney You shouldn’t be trying to break into a innocent woman’s house. https://t.co/iRri0kTPXf— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
The Legacy
I loved being with my daughter and granddaughter. The legacy of three generations. Thanks for asking Sarah https://t.co/9JAPv2IXdP— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Easy
Honestly nothing. It was my great honor. https://t.co/udmKZR0spZ— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
The Next Generation
I really wanted @andimatichak To have the same “and introducing” credit as I had in the original movie. #HalloweenAtHome— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
We Love Virgina, Too!
Boy are @VirginiaGardner and Miles are so wonderful! #HalloweenAtHome— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Nothing But Fun
I LOVED SHOOTING! #HalloweenAtHome— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Solidarity
The entire crew lined up when I was going to shoot my part in the truck. They all wore nametags that said “we are Laurie Strode.” They stood in silent solidarity with me and it was one of the most moving moments of my entire creative life. #HalloweenAtHome— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
BTS Secrets
What you don’t know is that I’m drinking strawberry milk that my best girlfriend @suzanneyankovic sent me for Laurie.#HalloweenAtHome— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Whoa
I’m gonna tell you all the secret. That baby cry is me. No one knows that.— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Whoops
The stunt department was not prepared for how hot and fast I came in to the next scene. They reprimanded me after I came in very fast. #HalloweenAtHome— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Adorable
My little dog is hearing me on the screen and he’s getting very concerned about me. #HalloweenAtHome pic.twitter.com/bq1yeANqTt— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Love for Green
DAVID GORDON GREEN IS MY HERO https://t.co/Oufij7Fj6k— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Doing Her Own Stunts
Awwwwwwwww Ouuuuuuucccchhhh https://t.co/ZiAxfXYynq— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Full Circle
When Laurie is gone the theater went INSANE! #HalloweenAtHome— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Judy For the Win
BEST MOMENT IN THE ENTIRE MOVIE! @missjudygreer https://t.co/zFXgAuJS9l— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
We Can't Wait!
Happy Halloween everyone. See you in October!— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.