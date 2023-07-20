Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects on Her Failed Twilight Audition

The Twilight films became nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, adapting Stephanie Meyer's book series onto the big screen. Part of what made the Twilight movies so successful was its ensemble cast — and as a new interview reveals, that nearly included Jamie Lynn Spears. In a recent interview with Variety, Spears revealed that she did audition for Twilight, but ultimately did not get cast for whichever role she auditioned for. According to Spears, whose filmography includes Zoey 101 and Sweet Magnolias, the fact that a film of that size could follow vampires was a surprise to her.

"I did read for Twilight," Spears revealed. "This was before vampires had really made their mark. Now we all love to watch stories about vampires, but I literally was like, "Vampires? Are you kidding me?" I remember reading it and going, "Who is going to watch these vampires?" Boy, was I wrong."

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Lionsgate)

Did Jennifer Lawrence Audition For Twilight?

In an interview earlier this year, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she also auditioned for Twilight, but was "immediately" rejected.

"I auditioned for 'Twilight,'" Lawrence confirmed to The Rewatchables podcast. "They turned me down immediately. I didn't even get a callback. But my life would've been totally different. I got 'Hunger Games' I think, like, a year later. It was probably after 'Winter's Bone.'"

As Lawrence revealed elsewhere in the interview, she also almost turned down The Hunger Games purely because of the massive fandom that had spun out around Twilight.

"I was still in a franchise, so I was still trying to counteract the franchise-ness," Lawrence said. "I'd still be doing that if I was in 'Twilight.' But I almost didn't do 'Hunger Games' because 'Twilight' had come out and that fandom had happened... When I was trying to talk to people about making this decision after ['Hunger Games'] got offered to me, it was hard to explain to people… this level of fame. I assumed it was going to be the 'Twilight' level of fame and that was never something I had in mind. I never wanted to be the most famous person on the planet. That's a very different life than I pictured for me."

Will There Be a Twilight Reboot?

Earlier this year, reports revealed that Lionsgate is working on a television adaptation of Twilight, although it is unclear if that will be a full reboot, or a story existing within the world of the existing films. There is not a showrunner, network, or distributor currently attached to the Twilight TV series, but Meyer is "expected to be involved in the television adaptation." Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig will be on board as executive producers.

What do you think of Jamie Lynn Spears having auditioned for the Twilight saga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!