Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Twilight Audition "Immediately" Got Rejected

Between Oscar-winning fare and massive blockbusters, Jennifer Lawrence has had quite the eclectic filmography. For a generation of viewers, Lawrence might be best known for her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games series — but apparently, she got dangerously close to joining another big YA franchise. In a recent appearance on The Rewatchables podcast, Lawrence revealed that she initially auditioned for the first Twilight film, but "immediately" got rejected. It is unclear at this point what role Lawrence might have auditioned for, whether it was lead protagonist Bella Swan or another female character in the series.

"I auditioned for 'Twilight,'" Lawrence confirmed. "They turned me down immediately. I didn't even get a callback. But my life would've been totally different. I got 'Hunger Games' I think, like, a year later. It was probably after 'Winter's Bone.'"

As Lawrence revealed elsewhere in the interview, she also almost turned down The Hunger Games purely because of the massive fandom that had spun out around Twilight.

"I was still in a franchise, so I was still trying to counteract the franchise-ness," Lawrence said. "I'd still be doing that if I was in 'Twilight.' But I almost didn't do 'Hunger Games' because 'Twilight' had come out and that fandom had happened."

"When I was trying to talk to people about making this decision after ['Hunger Games'] got offered to me, it was hard to explain to people… this level of fame," Lawrence said. "I assumed it was going to be the 'Twilight' level of fame and that was never something I had in mind. I never wanted to be the most famous person on the planet. That's a very different life than I pictured for me."

Would Jennifer Lawrence Return to The Hunger Games?

In a recent interview with Variety, Lawrence revealed that she "totally" would reprise her role as The Hunger Games' lead Katniss Everdeen, even though the events of Suzanne Collins' original books have already played out onscreen. This comes as a prequel film for The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set to arrive later this year.

"Oh, my God – totally!" Lawrence explained. "If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent... My producing partner just clutched her heart."

What is No Hard Feelings about?

Lawrence's newest movie is No Hard Feelings, which is in theaters now. In the film, on the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. The film also stars Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, and Andrew Barth Feldman. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence, and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing and John Phillips is executive producing.

