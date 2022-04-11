Twilight Star Reveals They Almost Quit Before Breaking Dawn Movies

While a finished film may be just a couple of hours when it makes it to the screen, the time investment in making the film is vastly longer — and not just in terms of editing and post production. The actual work of filming movies can take a lot of time, which can mean long hours on set for everyone involved and for Twilight star Kellan Lutz, it was the length of time he had to spend on set in full makeup on the set of the films that almost led him to quitting before Breaking Dawn. During a recent appearance on The Twilight Effect podcast (via ScreenRant), which is hosted by Lutz’s fellow Twilight co-star Ashley Greene and Twilight fan Melanie Howe, he revealed that the downtime was almost too much.

“I was just happy to be there, especially in Twilight,” Lutz said. “Obviously, as the other movies progressed and we just had to wait around, I almost didn’t do the Breaking Dawn movies because I was like ‘Guys, mentally I need to be doing something’ and it was draining. I only have one life and if I only live to be thirty, I just spent a couple months [waiting on set]. My agent was like ‘But all the money you’re making?’ and I’m like, you can’t take it with you. I really don’t care about the money. I’ve worked enough. I’m grateful we did the movies, but it got to the point where my passion, the twinkle in my eye wasn’t there anymore and that’s concerning when you fall out of love with what you do.”

It’s not a huge surprise that Lutz struggled with the downtime on the Twilight films when you consider the project he came to the films from. Lutz explained earlier in the interview that he had just come off of the miniseries Generation Kill which followed a Rolling Stone reporter on the front lines of Baghdad in 2003. That series, which starred Alexander Skarsgård, James Ransone, and Lee Tergesen, was a vastly different experience than Twilight and Lutz and the rest of the cast shooting the very active series in South Africa. Ultimately, Lutz did stick with the Twilight franchise and appeared in the Breaking Dawn films. Lutz explained that he stuck it out for the fans.

The complete Twilight Saga is currently streaming on Hulu for the month of April.