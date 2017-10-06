Jared Leto Reveals Surprising Inspiration Behind His Blade Runner 2049 Role

✖

Jared Leto revealed his surprising inspiration for the role he played in Blade Runner 2049. Niander Wallace had quite a presence in the sequel. A lot of viewers thought his contacts were interesting, while some wondered if it was the same sort of pushing the envelope that the actor is known for. In actuality, this is more of a case of personal relationships bleeding into the work. Leto talked to GQ about his experience on 2049 and his acting coach ended up being who the character was modeled on. The superstar went as far as to get his contacts custom made to match the man’s gaze. He told the story and it makes things clear how much he admires the teacher.

“I had a really wonderful teacher, a guy named Chris, who is blind. He’s an amazing coach. We actually modeled my eyes in the film after his eyes in real life. He’s just a really special person. There’s a lot of him in the physicality of that performance.”

A giant topic today has been his part in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Fans are absolutely over the moon. Leto previously told Deadline that he expects there will be many more Jokers after he and Joaquin Phoenix.

"I think in the next 10 or 20 years we're gonna keep seeing these amazing interpretations and so many different people get to steep in those shows," Leto explained. "These Marvel, DC, yeah, they're popcorn movies but sometimes they're a little bit more. Sometimes they start to reflect who and what we're all about in our times. Sometimes they're Shakespearean. It's quite amazing that these characters were written 50, 60, 7o years ago and we're still obsessed with them."

For a lot of viewers, they are still wondering how The Joker plays into the upcoming project. He told Variety that working with Zack Snyder was a charmed moment in his career.

"I've been sworn to secrecy, but he's an incredible filmmaker and I love his work," Leto said. "It was cool to have the opportunity to collaborate with him. He's got a crazy, infectious energy. I love his passion and commitment to what he does. Those are some of the reasons why fans have responded so passionately and deeply to him and his mission, because he's true to his word and really is intent on creating something special that he believes in."

