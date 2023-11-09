Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building for Bizarre Stunt

Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building for a bizarre stunt this morning and social media was baffled. The Empire State Building itself posted about the 30 Seconds to Mars singer scaling the side of the structure. Being a normal Thursday on the Internet, people immediately wondered what kind of publicity stunt this could be. Well, Leto managed to get to the top of the Empire State Building and then teased an announcement. During an appearance on The Today Show later in the morning, he explained that 30 Seconds to Mars would be going on a new tour. So, that's exciting for fans of the performer. He also shared his mindset while climbing the side of the structure. It turns out Leto's been kind of obsessed with The Empire State Building for a while.

"I was more excited than nervous to tell you the truth," Leto explained. "But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp."

"It's incredible," Leto would add. "To watch the sun rise overlooking the city that's meant so much to me. Ever since I was a kid, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true. And as a young kid, I wanted to be an artist, and New York was the place that you came to be an artist. And the Empire State Building was always that symbol for me."

What's Up With Morbius 2?

Comic book movie fans will remember Leto's stint as "The Marvel Legend" Morbius. While the movie might not have been the big-screen blockbuster that Sony was hoping, the project did inspire more memes than you can shake a stick at. The Internet became obsessed with Morbius jokes and Sony decided to try another release of the film, which was met with a ho-hum response among theater-goers. Still before the film, Leto told ComicBook.com that he was excited to play this Marel villain.

"I mean, it's kinda like a chicken and the egg there, you know, the physical informs the mental and the mental informs the physical and this was just a perfect opportunity for me to not only to… You know, I got a chance to bring this character to the big screen for the first time," Leto told es. "And I have to say, it's an absolute honor to do that."

"It's harder and harder to find a character that hasn't been portrayed before," Leto continued. "And the fact that this character is coming to screens for the very first time April 1st, I'm incredibly excited about that. And the other thing that I loved is that you have this transformative performance inside of this big Marvel movie and that there were kind of three characters in one here, it was perfectly suited for me and what I'm interested in."

Jared Leto Stars In Tron 3

Tron creator Steven Lisberger is on-board for TRON: Ares. Starring in the third movie is Jared Leto. The filmmaker talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the process of creating TRON: Ares. There were tons of ideas for the sequel. So, the team has to decided which details to keep and which ones to toss off in an effort to make it accessible.

"The Tron team is hard at work," Lisberger said to the outlet. "They are always hard at work. It's going to happen. My goal with these things in playing the Obi-Wan role is to say the one sentence that has an impact. I try to say something that is useful to them without getting into the weeds."

"We shot a storyboard movie on Tron 1. One of Disney's Nine Old Men was still out at the studio. I was so excited to show it to him because lord knows I could have used a mentor at that point. I showed him our storyboard movie. He sat there, he watched the whole thing, and then he turned to me and said, 'Kid — you're on your own.' And got up and walked out of the room," Lisberger mentioned of the series' newcomers. "So I'm trying to keep my input down to sentences but hopefully sentences that are some use to them."

Were you surprised by Leto this morning? Let us know down in the comments!