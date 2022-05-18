Morbius Concept Art Reveals Jared Leto's "Blood Suit"

✖

Morbius will make its way into homes worldwide when it releases on digital download later this month and now a lot of behind-the-scenes looks are being released from the film. There are a lot of varying opinions on the film, but the main consensus is that it isn't that good. Jared Leto was supposed to wear a costume called the blood suit and as it turns out, it could have looked pretty cool. One of the concept artists for the film revealed an alternate design for the blood suit in a new post on Instagram.

Concept artist Constantine Sekeris revealed a detailed look at the blood suit the character was supposed to wear in the film. The design black, red and kind of resembles the suits from The Eternals. Sekeris reveals that this is a fairly early render that he created for director Daniel Espinosa. "Early Morbius designs of the blood suit ortho renders done for Director Daniel Espinosa……continueing from my previous post…..Kindly thanks….." You can check out the Morbius concept art below.

Upon, Morbius' release the film was met with horrific reviews and a dismal box office return. The film is the second lowest rated Marvel film of all time and made a low $156 million globally at the box office. Espinosa previously expressed his emotions towards Morbius' negative reviews. While speaking with Insider, the director revealed how he felt upon seeing the film having such a low Rotten Tomatoes score.

"When I did my first feature it was a small movie called Babylon Disease. I remember one day going home on the subway and I had a few drinks so I was a bit drunk. Someone nudged me on the train and said, 'I have to tell you what's wrong with the second scene in your feature,' and I was like, 'Well, okay,'" Espinosa told Insider when asked about critical reviews. "The point I'm making is that it's a strange thing to make something that is so public."

Espinosa added, "Look, I have a lot of self-hatred, so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I'm always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I'm really proud of."

Morbius is in theaters everywhere now! The film stars Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson. Morbius follows Leto as Michael Morbius, a doctor who is suffering from a rare blood condition and tries a very risky cure that essentially turns him into a vampire.

Do you like this design? What did you think of the Marvel film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!