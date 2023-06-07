Jared Leto Causes Scene by Climbing Walls of Berlin Hotel Without Safety Gear

Actor and musician Jared Leto is making headlines — but for a pretty unusual reason. On Tuesday, video footage surfaced of Leto climbing up the exterior wall of the Hotel De Rome in Berlin, Germany. While Leto was reportedly not very high up on the building, he did the climb without wearing a harness or any sort of projection. Video footage of the ordeal has already gone viral online, drawing comparisons to his character in last year's infamous Marvel movie Morbius.

The reason for Leto's climb is currently unclear, but he was spotted with a TikToker named Younes Zarou, who was filming around the scene. There is a chance that the climb could be part of a potential collab between Leto and Zarou, or something entirely unrelated.

Jared Leto was spotted climbing up a hotel without any type of protection. pic.twitter.com/3sxF0YBSMa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 6, 2023

What are Jared Leto's new movies?

Leto is set to appear in Disney's Haunted Mansion movie this summer, and is expected to factor into the newly-released TRON 3. In terms of reprising either of his superhero roles — as The Joker in Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League, or as Morbius in last year's Morbius — it sounds like Leto is never ruling anything out.

"I mean, it's kinda like a chicken and the egg there, you know, the physical informs the mental and the mental informs the physical and this was just a perfect opportunity for me to not only to… You know, I got a chance to bring this character to the big screen for the first time," Leto previously told ComicBook.com. "And I have to say, it's an absolute honor to do that."

"It's harder and harder to find a character that hasn't been portrayed before," Leto added. "And the fact that this character is coming to screens for the very first time April 1st, I'm incredibly excited about that. And the other thing that I loved is that you have this transformative performance inside of this big Marvel movie and that there were kind of three characters in one here, it was perfectly suited for me and what I'm interested in."

