Jason Momoa Reveals Tradition He Has For All of His Movies

Thanks to franchises like Aquaman and Dune, Jason Momoa has become a bonafide fan-favorite in the entertainment world. Momoa's onscreen presence definitely doesn't seem to be slowing down, between roles in the upcoming Netflix film Slumberland, the Fast & Furious sequel Fast X, and more. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight promoting Slumberland, Momoa revealed how the film carried on a tradition that he has for each of his movies — making a playlist of songs to listen to on set. While the playlist apparently contained some '80s favorites, including Dexys Midnight Runners' "Come on Eileen", as well as some newer hits.

"Yeah, we did [have a dance-off]," Momoa revealed. "We had a dance to Dua Lipa. It was a bunch of 80s on set. We had some Pat Benatar. We had some Def Leppard, had some Mötley Crüe. Billy Idol."

What is Slumberland about?

Slumberland takes audiences to a magical new place, a dreamworld where precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo's idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O'Dowd). Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a rough-around-the-edges but lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again.

Slumberland is directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire & Mockingjay), written by David Guion and Michael Handelman (Night at the Museum; Secret of the Tomb) and produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready and Francis Lawrence. The film also stars Chris O'Dowd, India De Beaufort, and Humberly Gonzalez.

"I've got to tell you, to play in this role really unlocked a lot of things for me," Momoa explained in a recent interview with People.com. "I actually got to watch it with my children yesterday and with Marlow and her family. It's weird when you tear up watching your own stuff. It blew me away, and I just was so emotional. This role just let me really be free, and the character is so fun."

Slumberland will be debuting on Netflix on Friday, November 18th.