Slumberland Posters Show Off Jason Momoa's New Netflix Movie

After fan-favorite work in franchises like Aquaman, Game of Thrones, and Dune, Jason Momoa is about to head into a whole new fictional domain. Momoa will soon star in Slumberland, a live-action adaptation of the Little Nemo in Slumberland comic and anime film. The project is set to arrive in select theaters this weekend, before arriving on Netflix later this year, and the streaming service just dropped a number of teaser posters to get fans excited for the project. The posters, which you can check out below, spotlight Momoa's Flip, Marlow Barkley's Nemo, Pig, and Weruche Opia's Agent Green.

"I've got to tell you, to play in this role really unlocked a lot of things for me," Momoa explained in a recent interview with People.com. "I actually got to watch it with my children yesterday and with Marlow and her family. It's weird when you tear up watching your own stuff. It blew me away, and I just was so emotional. This role just let me really be free, and the character is so fun."

What is Slumberland about?

Slumberland takes audiences to a magical new place, a dreamworld where precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo's idyllic Pacific Northwest existence is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O'Dowd). Her new school and new routine are challenging by day but at night, a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland connects Nemo to Flip, a rough-around-the-edges but lovable outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide. She and Flip soon find themselves on an incredible journey traversing dreams and fleeing nightmares, where Nemo begins to hope that she will be reunited with her father once again.

Slumberland is directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire & Mockingjay), written by David Guion and Michael Handelman (Night at the Museum; Secret of the Tomb) and produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready and Francis Lawrence. The film also stars Chris O'Dowd, India De Beaufort, and Humberly Gonzalez.

Slumberland will be released in select theaters on Friday, November 11th, before debuting on Netflix on Friday, November 18th.