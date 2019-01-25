Kevin Smith’s ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ Acquired by Saban Films, Production Underway

Snootchie bootchies! Kevin Smith‘s highly-anticipated Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is finally happening!

On Friday, it was announced that Saban Films had acquired the North American rights to Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the sequel to Smith’s 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Both Smith and Jason Mewes will reprise their roles in the film, as will several other stars from the first movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this is only the second Jay and Silent Bob movie, the characters have appeared in the majority of Smith’s films over the years. After making their debut in his first movie, 1994’s Clerks, the duo showed up in Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and Clerks II.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will be just as meta as the first movie, if not more so. The film will be poking fun at reboots, remakes, and sequels, even though it will be all three. While Saban releases the film in North America, Universal will distribute it internationally.

“Last February, I almost died,” Smith said in a statement, referencing his 2018 heart attack. “So on the one year anniversary of my widow maker heart attack, as a celebration of life and a big ol’ F you to Death, my best friend and I will be rolling cameras on a sequel/remake/reboot of a movie we first made nearly twenty years ago! In Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back our herbal heroes found out Hollywood was making a movie based on them, so they journeyed out to Hollywood to stop it. But I’ve learned so much as a storyteller and have grown immensely as a filmmaker since then, so audiences can expect something completely different: In Jay & Silent Bob Reboot our herbal heroes find out Hollywood is making a reboot of the old movie that was based on them, so they journey out to Hollywood to stop it again. I offer my (literal) undying thanks to our amazing partners at Saban and Universal for making this dream come true and backing this cinematic silliness!”

“I’m tired of doing Shakespeare all the time so it’ll be nice to get back to playing Jay again,” Mewes joked. “It may be 25 years since I first played the idiot man-child from Jersey but this time’s going to be the best because I’ve really grown into the role of idiot man-child in my old age.”

Are you looking forward to Jay and Silent Bob Reboot? Let us know in the comments below!